Salibandy | The F-League will increase sportiness and competition – the number of teams will be reduced after next season

Two teams will drop out of the main series at the end of the 2021–22 season, so the number of teams will be reduced to 12 teams.

Floorball the men’s main series, ie the F-league, will be renewed for the period 2022–23, the floorball association announced on Wednesday.

The most visible part of the reform is to reduce the number of teams by two teams. There are still 14 teams playing in the F-League this season and next season, but the number will drop to 12 after that.

The reduction will be implemented in such a way that two teams will drop out of the main series by the end of next season, ie the season 2021–22. In addition, the team in 12th place will compete in the qualifiers with Divar’s top seven teams.

The winner of the eight-team playoff qualifier will receive a place in the renewed F-League for the 2022-23 season.

The reformers are the floorball chief of the floorball association Jani Holopaisen according to both F-League and Divar clubs.

Number of teams the relegation will increase the number of matches in the regular season, as instead of the current double series, the F-League will be played as a triple series in the future.

The F-League currently has 26 regular season matches per team. After the reform, the number of games will increase to 33.

F-league CEO Kimmo Nurminen estimates that the reforms will increase competition for league seats. The reform has generally been welcomed by the clubs.

For example, the SPV Tommy Koponen considers it important both to increase the number of matches and to tighten the competitive situation.

“I believe it will take the sport further and further by underlining the demands of top sports and emphasizing the continuous development of clubs,” Koponen says in a press release.

“This is the right direction for the species. The promotion becomes more difficult and staying in the F-league becomes even more difficult. I still see a lot of good here, ”FBC Turku, part of Divar’s development team Antti Vääri more.