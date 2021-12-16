Salibandy | The after-game of the World Cup floorball continues, the loose judging line wonders: “Contradictory to the values ​​of the sport”

Pekka Ilmivalta, Executive Director of the Floorball Association, hopes that more attention will be paid to safety and skill in the sport.

“Only goals and dead are counted. ”

This is the comment of the head coach of the Finnish floorball team Petteri Nykky on Saturday after the losing line after the World Cup final.

It was especially surprising situation of the first batch, with a Swedish triangular striker Jesper Sankell rushed at a brisk pace Joonas Pylsyn on his back.

Sankell survived the situation with no penalty. Instead, Finland fell on the ice Lauri Stenfors and Sweden Kevin Haglund, who remained to clarify the situation and hold each other on their breasts.

There were several surprising solutions at the World Championships, one including the encounter between the Finnish and Swedish early series. At the time, the overdriver was Haglund, but he too was allowed to leave the exchange box with no penalty.

In the same match Finland Janne Lamminen stopped Sweden Carl Kostov Bredbergin with a hard tackle: not even a free kick for Sweden.

Executive Director of the Finnish Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta was amazed at what he saw after the final, and agrees after pondering it for a couple of days.

“I am concerned that the judging line seen above all in the semi-finals and finals is at odds with the values ​​of the sport,” Ilmivalta says.

He says that he has already raised the issue at the meeting of the European members of the International Floorball Federation IFF at the end of the Games.

“The judges’ action in the finals was very streamlined, nothing was allowed to cool down. I was left wondering what should have happened in the end, that the coolers should have been given. ”

Already, the statistics suggest that the referee line of the playoffs allowed for hard play.

In the four semi-finals and medals, a total of only nine two-minute penalties were awarded, four in the Swedish-Swiss semi-finals.

Were the referees instructed to allow a tough game?

“It feels like it. I didn’t see much cool, the line was pretty hard. ”

For some According to the views, physical gambling comes precisely from Finland, which set out to challenge Sweden’s skill superiority in the early 2000s. The Finnish version of floorball is a tough fight.

Increased physicality and head injuries rose to the discussion in Finland last spring after the Westend Indians Niko Laiti received a concussion in a collision.

The authorities said at the time that tackling or pushing from behind must be eliminated.

Lauri Stenfors and Kevin Haglund got the only cool in the World Cup final after clearing Joonas Pylsy’s tackle. In the background of the match another Swiss referee Corina Zehinger.

In Finland, the direction of the species was considered together before the start of the season.

“We can’t make floorball a different sport than anywhere else. That is why the debate must also take place internationally. ”

According to the authorities, responsibility and safety were mentioned in the discussions during the Games as the strengths of the floorball, which must be taken care of in the future.

“The events and conversations I saw in the semi-finals and medal games were a big contrast, at least to my eyes. There was a difference. ”

Appearance considers that there is no need to change the rules, but that the matter could be resolved by a different interpretation of the rules.

He hopes the skill will not be left in the footsteps of speed and power in the development of floorball.

“Tying and blocking also take away the skill element.”

The trend of the sport will be seen twice next year, first at the World Games in the summer and at the World Championships in Switzerland in December.

“This [kova peli] is one aspect of thinking about how floorball is played, how it is served to the public, how it is shown on television and how people can be attracted to watch and watch. ”

Helsinki The World Cup clearly fell short of its spectator goal. One reason is the corona epidemic, which led to a shortage of Swiss and Swedish tourists, for example.

The initial target set before the corona epidemic was 90,000 spectators, when the race eventually had just over 70,000 spectators. In euro terms, 15% of the ticket sales target was missed.

“The loss can be between 200,000 and 300,000 euros. Fortunately, the Union’s economy is in such good shape that it will not be overthrown. “

Read more: The Swedish star player barked at Finland and never plans to return: “The food is bad, the coffee is bad and the beer at the party tonight will surely be miserable”