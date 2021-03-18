Salibandy | Star player Peter Kotilainen barked at the referee’s duo with a two-minute monologue: “I could have said a lot more”

The Referee of the Floorball Association hopes that people acting as referees will not be “insulted in public in a sub-style”.

Floorball men’s F-league star players Peter Kotilainen culminated in an exceptional refereeing review on Wednesday.

This happened after the season of Oxygen from Jyväskylä, represented by Kotilainen, had ended in a semi-final loss against Nokia KrP.

Happee already led the match series 3-1, but Nokia then took four consecutive wins and advanced to the semi-finals with a match win of 4-3.

Seventh match at a media event, Jopen Corner, two-time world champion Kotilainen barked at the referee’s duo Rami Pitkänen and Johan Rönnqvistin so to speak, standing up and doing it in exceptionally powerful phrases, rhymed with several v-initial power words.

“I want to emphasize that it is always better to win,” Kotilainen began.

“But I have to say. I can’t fucking comprehend how judge choices are made for these games. In both directions, shocking shit, incomprehensible shit. ”

Pitkänen and Rönnqvist judged Nokia and Oxygen in five of the seven matches.

“There are ten better judge pairs in this country than these. These are probably whistling something from the Finland series. They don’t whistle at all about any situation. There is no dick to whistle any situation. Full of shit in both directions. ”

Domestic wondered why the duo could continue to whistle because they didn’t think they were following any line.

“No one knows what to do over there. Therefore, these will come. Not these would come if there was someone on the line that should. Exactly what it is. ”

Kotainen was also dissatisfied with the attitude of the duo of judges and intervened in the compensation they received.

“There is no responsibility that those judges are allowed to pull. They pull even the best jams from this hustle and bustle. We also have guys who earn v less than these judges. Then they just laugh over there. Even in the last game, they just laughed in the face, no respect for us players, ”Kotilainen said.

Nokia goalkeeper who attended the event Miro Tuomala said he would sign some of Kotilainen’s views.

“But you’re the one I’m effective, so your game it seems very minimally,” Tuomala said.

Slightly later Kotilainen returned to the matter on Twitter.

On Thursday, Kotilainen stressed on Twitter that he was still behind his own.

Floorball Association chief referee Janne Koskinen tells HS that the best of the main series will be nominated for the playoffs.

“Every match at this stage has a match supervisor who evaluates the performance of the referees, and on this basis a continuous overall assessment of the performance of the referees is made. We also receive all critical feedback from the teams, and the themes that come through it are constantly reviewed as part of this process, both during the playoffs and after the season, ”says Koskinen, who is responsible for the referees of the main series.

According to Koskinen, feedback has also come from the series of matches between KrP and Oxygen.

“The performance of the referees has been looked at especially in the aftermath of the sixth match of the match series. As a result of this assessment, credit for the performance of the referees has been maintained for us. ”

Koskinen states that recently there has been a lot of talk about respect and behavior between players in the sport.

“While it is understandable that emotions are on the surface at the moment of the decision, I see it as important that this issue is also remembered in the activities between players and referees, and that people acting as referees are not publicly insulted in a sub-style,”