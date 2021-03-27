Salibandy | SSRA and PsS Rush to F-League Semifinals – FBC Loisto and Classic to Fifth Encounter

The wilderness Vikings lost to the SSRA in goals from 3 to 8 in the fourth encounter.

Rankat The ducks, ie the SSRA and the Porvoo Floorball Club, followed SB-Pro on Saturday as they advanced to the floorball women’s F-League semi-finals with a match victory of 3–1. SSRA knocked out the Erävikiking 8–3 in Helsinki, and PsS took a clear 9–2 away win over Koovee.

EräVikikingit popped against the SSRA in the lead twice in the early stages of the match, but after the middle the Oulu club went to their expenses. Hanna Niemelä delighted the second team in the regular season with a hat trick in the final ten of the match.

PsS, who finished third in the regular season, rotted a total of 20 goals in Koove’s backpack in the last two semi-final matches. The fourth match was largely patted after the opening round, when the Porvoo team led 5-0.

FBC Loisto from Turku stretched the match series against Classic for the fifth match when the team applied for a 5–1 forced win from Tampere. The teams will play the decisive semi-final on Sunday.