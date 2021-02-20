Salibandy | SPV won the floorball Finnish Cup

For SPV, the Cup win is second.

Seinäjoki The game brothers won the floorball in the men’s Finnish Cup final with the goals of Nokian KrP 6–5. For SPV, the Cup win is second. For Nokia, the final loss is the second in a row.

In the match played in Riihimäki, SPV was the challenger in the second round with goals 1–4, but started Kirin Jari Hankkion and Juuso Keskisen with full hits. In the final installment Aapo Lokasaari leveled before Henri Urmas and Hankkio took the people of Seinäjoki on an escape trip. Nokian KrP: n Nico Jonaeson narrowed down a couple more minutes before the end, but the SPV didn’t bend.