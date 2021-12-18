Salibandy | Sport legend Juha Kivilehto will end his career this season – he will become the head coach of Classic

Juha Kivilhto’s contract covers the periods 2022–2024.

World one of the most successful floorball players Juha Kivilehto, 39, moves from the playing field to the other side of the trough for coaching duties.

The Tampere-based Classic announced on Saturday that Kivilehto will be the team’s new head coach for the seasons 2022–2024. The player’s career ends this season.

“I slowly felt that it would be good to decide my career on my own terms and at the top. The CEO and the initiative to become the head coach of Classic became the CEO From Pasi Peltola”Kivilehto says in a press release.

“After thinking about it for a few days, I ended up seizing this great opportunity, even though preparations had begun a few years earlier.”

Stone grove feels he is getting into a responsible position of honor behind the bench of Classic.

“Every coach in my career has taught myself a lot as a player, a big thank you to them for that,” he says.

Kivilehto has won four World Championship golds, four World Championship silver medals and nine Finnish Championship gold medals in his career. The defender representing the Classic inherits the position of head coach From Samu Kuitus.