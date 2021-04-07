Salibandy | SB-Pro and PsS win from the women’s floorball finals

The semi-finals will be suspended for SB-Pro in Tampere and PsS in Porvoo on Saturday.

Porvoo resident PsS and SB-Pro from Nurmijärvi are one win away from the floorball women’s F-league final place. SB-Pro pushed Tampere Classic 8–1 in its home hall on Wednesday. PsS, on the other hand, made an almost perfect visit to Oulu, where it won the SSRA by 6-1.

Gemini Elina (0 + 3) and Karoliina Kujala (2 + 0) led the SB-Pro rush. SB-Pro, number one in the regular season, took the 5-0 lead before Classic’s only success. The goal scored by the people of Tampere Sanni Nieminen.

The best player in PSS in Oulu had done the hat trick Henna Uljua. PsS goalkeeper Arla Salon the dream of a zero game broke only in the middle of the third installment when Sanna Risteli scored the only goal of the SSRA.

The semi-finals will be suspended for SB-Pro in Tampere and PsS in Porvoo on Saturday.