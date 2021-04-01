Salibandy | Sami Johansson scored five goals and made the league history

The Classic advanced for the fifth time in a row to the finals.

Sami Johansson made history with five goals when the Tampere-based Classic advanced to the floorball F-League finals for the fifth time in a row.

Classic defeated Nokian KrP 10–4 in the seventh semi-final on Thursday and took the final place with a match victory of 4–3. In the finals, Classic will face Oilers from Espoo.

Johansson alone took the league’s one-season playoff record and sidelined the goal record. His spring balance is now 21 + 12 = 33.

Mika Kohonen had set an old record of 32 power points in the 2005 playoffs and Miko Kailiala scored a record 21 goals in 2017.

“It happened to bounce me nicely on those empty goals and power points from them now, but most importantly, an intact game was played and a win was scraped,” Johansson said in an interview with Ruudu.

Johansson praised the opponent.

“KrP played really well. We had to think through our heads about how to respond to what they were doing. However, a couple of pretty good games were played against the back wall, ”Johansson said.

KrP: n coach Jarmo Härmä was disappointed but did not explain.

“The better gang went on, and the buzz away. Has been able to play 26 days 14 games. Right now, the jacket is pretty empty, but this one still gets to fight in a serious bronze game. Today, 45 minutes was almost what we wanted, but a few naive game choices from us, and Classic nailed them really effectively, ”Härmä said in the floorball association’s press release.