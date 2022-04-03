Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Salibandy | Reigning champion PsS advanced to the finals: “This was a big battle victory”

April 3, 2022
in World Europe
The first and second in the regular season will decide the championship.

Regular season number one in Porvoo Floorball Club and number two in Turku Ball Club will decide the floorball women’s F-League championship in the final series starting next Saturday.

Reigning champion PsS took the final spot by defeating Classic in the second 2-1 final semi-finals on Sunday. The scorers of Porvoola were the Swiss defender Céline Stettler and the attacker Fanny Holmberg.

“Travel is still in progress, but this was a big battle victory. Classic gave really tough resistance, ”says PsS head coach Jukka Kouvalainen On screen TV interview.

The scorer of the Classic was Suvi Hämäläinenwho settled the fourth semi – final on Saturday in Lempäälä.

Classic and EräVikiking, who lost their semi-finals, will end the season by playing bronze on Saturday.

