Salibandy | PsS, who broke SB-Pro’s home magic, redeemed the match ball – “There was victory even through quite a fight”

On Tuesday, the Porvoo Floorball Club will be able to try the solution of the women’s F-league final series at home.

Porvoo The floorball club’s uptrending grips in the floorball women’s F-league final series continued when PsS won SB-Pro’s goals 5–2 in Nurmijärvi on Sunday. Like Saturday’s match, PsS left the final goal scoring to the very last minute. Milja-Maria Saarikoski scored a 3–2 victory goal to coach SB-Pro Samiunder the eyes of his father in time 57.34.

Ella Sundström scored 4 to 2 goals 38 seconds later and Fanny Holmberg finished the final scores with a blank goal. PsS will lead the match series with 3–2 victories and on Tuesday will be able to try to achieve their first Finnish championship in history at home in Porvoo.

“There were a couple of good turning points in the third installment, so the goal could have come earlier. It came now like this and good so. Even through quite a fight, victory came, ”said PsS head coach Jukka Kouvalainen by phone.

“That lot was a bit of a fuss and there were places open for both of them. In the third installment, maybe a little better control was gained, and we were able to spin with our own strengths, ”Kouvalainen thought.

SB-Pron Aada Isometsä scored from the start of the match just one minute after the match, but it has already become customary in the match series for PsS to pass from behind. The away win was the first in the mutual encounters of the teams of the season.

“Now maybe we were better awake from the start of the game than on Saturday. 60 minutes can accommodate different situations and moments, and we endured our tight moments well, ”Kouvalainen said.

The SB-Pro, which won the previous two championships, is back against the wall on Tuesday. The season only continues with a win that SB-Pro has not been able to fetch from Porvoo at the time. On Sunday, SB-Pro celebrated the 2nd anniversary of its previous victory in the Porvoo floorball hall.

“Let’s just believe in doing our own thing. We had our own seats, but the guy used his own better. There’s nothing we get nervous about here, SB-Pro Elina Kujala said resolutely in an interview with Ruud.