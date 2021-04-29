Salibandy | Porvoo Floorball Club celebrates the Finnish championship, and it doesn’t hurt if the trophy gets knocked out: “We have craft teachers in the team”

The father-daughter rally of the Saarikoski family turned in favor of Milja Saarikoski. The championship was only decided in a hair-raising winning goal competition.

SB-Pro – PSS 1-2 vl.

Profits 3-4)

Porvoo The floorball club celebrates the women’s floorball league championship on the away field in Nurmijärvi. The seventh final match was a hair-raising solution in the winning goal competition.

PSS ‘s bench exploded with joy when Ella Sundström immersed the last shot of the season in the sixth round.

Sundström showed his cold nerves before Alisa Kettunen, whose rotational delusion succeeded perfectly in the forced slit.

Before final series the heck of the Saarikoski family turned Milja Saarikoski in favor. SB-Pro Assistant Coach Sami Saarikoski was left to lick his keys.

Milja Saarikoski, who attacked in the second chain of the PSS, was already waiting for her father to get medal coffees. Beauties will no longer be covered after the championship is resolved.

However, the road to the coffee table passes through the golden festivities.

“Probably the evening stretches will be missed now. Yes, we come up with something fun, ”said Saarikoski, who radiated the championship cap.

Championship trophy was the desired follow on the field after the game. According to Saarikoski, it will soon end up in the sauna, but it is a completely different story whether it will come back there intact.

“If it doesn’t, we’ll fix it. We have craft teachers on the team. ”

Saarikoski hoped to find champagne in the locker room in honor of the big day. The win in the extra time of the seventh match tasted sweeter than the two when there was a defeat at home on Tuesday.

Championship was the first for PSS in its history. Founded in 2003, the club has reached the finals twice before, in 2008 and 2019.

Two years ago, the SB-Pro took the final. The people of Nurmijärvi won the previous two championships of the women’s F-league, and in the spring of 2020 the playoffs were not played at all.

Elina Kujalan a free kick just outside of the visitors’ penalty area after 80 minutes could have resulted in another goal, but Eduard Kozlov got a hand out and tipped the ball over the bar.

After that, however, the paint wipes were completely frozen. In the same readings, rubbed over two batches until Fanny Holmerg released PSS from torment by smoothing in 42.08.

PSS Céline Stettler admitted in Ruudu ‘s field break interview that the long season and the grueling seven – game final series began to claim their taxes. Now I just had to cope.

“As you can see, both teams are pulling at the extremes physically and mentally,” the Swiss defender said.

Stettler fired a shot from distance after 0 minutes, but the long shot couldn’t find the net for Stettler.

The people of Nurmijärvi Karoliina Kujala suti was allowed to take it quickly by the referee, much to the dismay of the goalkeeper who wasn’t prepared.

Low-profile the match was guaranteed by the goalkeepers of both teams. SB-Pron Juulia Kataja blocked 19 shots and Arla Salo guests paint 15 times.

The most powerful player in the playoffs was PSS Ella Holmberg. The winger scored a plush power of 13 + 6 in 15 matches.