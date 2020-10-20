Salibandy | Petteri A rare two-team national team coach

Today’s new washed-up men’s floorball team head coach includes two World Championships and a World Games tournament in the United States. In January, Nykky will also start as the head coach of the golf national team.

Petteri Nykky will continue as head coach of the floorball men’s national team until the end of 2022.

The current four-year contract covered the World Cup in December, which was postponed a year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The floorball association signed an agreement with Nyky, which covers the 2021 World Championships in Helsinki and the 2022 World Championships in Zurich, as well as the World Games tournament to be played in the summer of 2022 in the United States.

The competitions are now played at such a fast pace that changing the head coach was not considered sensible in the Floorball Association, especially as Nykky has coached Finland three times for the world championship. The most recent championship came in the 2018 Prague Games.

Nykky has been the head coach from 2004 to 2011 and the second period began in 2017. In his coaching, Finland has won World Cup gold in 2008, 2010 and 2018.

“For the players, a close pace of value competitions and the transition to the World Cup means that a tough training summer is also promised next year,” Nykky says in a floorball association’s press release.

His goal is to find new players for the national team.

“The competitions will also be played after next year, and it is clear that new faces are needed to join the team.”

Until now, Nykky has been on the floor plans of the Floorball Association on a full-time basis, as Pesti has also included training and development tasks.

The new contract only includes coaching the national team, leaving Now with more time for his second job of golf coaching.

Jykky will start in January as the Golf Federation’s national team and federal coach. She is already the number one player in Finnish women rose to Matilda Castren mixed Ursula Wikström and Noora Komulainen as a coach.

The current working couple is the one who has been responsible for coaching girls and women for the last two years Jussi Pitkänen.

“Now golf will play a bigger and more significant role in the daily life of coaching,” Nykky says in a Golf Association press release.

“I am glad that the decision-makers in both union welcome the two major task reunification.”

Floorball Association executive director Pekka Ilmivalta it is certain that the Current will cope with its demanding tasks.

“A common coach enables interdisciplinary collaboration, and can open up new development opportunities for both. I believe we have something to learn from each other, ”says Ilmivalta.