Salibandy | Pelicans dropped out of the floorball ladies’s league, the variety of groups dropped to seven

Bhavi Mandalia
September 7, 2020
The Girls’s F-League begins on September nineteenth.

Floorball the Girls’s League B-block loses one crew when the Lahti Pelicans relinquish the league.

The Pelicans background membership Päijät-Häme Floorball Membership determined to surrender.

The principle floorball sequence can be performed at first of the season below the title of the F-League. The Girls’s F-League begins on September nineteenth, and the Males’s F-League days in a while September twentieth.

Because of the relinquishment of the Pelicans, the B-block of the F-League ladies is exceptionally performed by seven groups. The floorball federation board confirmed the discount within the variety of groups on Monday.

The relegation and promotion between the first Division and the F-League can be determined on the Federal Authorities assembly on 29 September.

There are eight groups within the higher A-block of the Girls’s League

.

