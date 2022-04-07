Friday, April 8, 2022
Salibandy | Oilers took an important away win from Nokian KrP in the F-League semi-finals

April 7, 2022
in World Europe
Oilers’ point group was Justus Kainulainen.

Oilers was in a strong mood on Thursday and moved to a 2-1 lead against Nokia’s KrP in his floorball men’s F-League semifinals. Oilers took the home advantage by winning the KrP away goals 8-4.

The finals will be won with four wins. The fourth meeting of the teams will be in Espoo on Saturday.

Oilers started their struggle away on Thursday, leading 3-1 at the end of the opening round. At the beginning of the third round, the Oilers were already leading 6–2, and KrP could no longer get along.

The Oilers’ streak was Justus Kainulainen, who finished with two hits and baited one. From KrP Joona Rantala scored two goals.

