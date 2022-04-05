Salibandy | Oilers’ surprise hero hits the hat trick, but doesn’t intend to pamper himself – a barren dinner awaits at home

Kristian Lamminen was the coveted man after the semi-finals. The paint tint was found on the kitchen table in the morning.

5.4. 21:25

Oilers – Nokian KrP 6-5 (wins 1-1)

Esport Oilers leveled the floorball F-League semi-finals against Nokia KrP to 1-1, winning 6-5 at home.

The 24-year-old Oilers, who was bustling with stars, got power from the surprising side when he was 24 years old Matias Juuranto hit both the first and second playoff goals of his career every few minutes.

The root was accompanied by a rut in the triple chain Kristian Lamminenwhich to everyone’s surprise shook the hat trick.

Lamminen was the man he wanted after the match. As the paint cannon made his way to the locker room, he was allowed to stop every meter for an interview. In the final leg, the man could no longer lean against the finish in the hallway.

Popularity at least it did not diminish Lamminen’s self-confidence. He said he was completely sure of his hat trick already in the morning.

Lamminen gave Oilers juniors a secret recipe for top performance.

“It’s that breakfast I took today. Today was Porridge Day. ”

After the game, he’s not going to pamper himself, as there’s little to snack on in the fridge. The evening menu is barely simple.

“Water.”

Oilersin Rasmus Kainulainen survived the fullness of the first semi-final match without a ban Jere Mattilaa on. In a fantastic display of determination, Kainulainen’s Mattila forced himself to his feet, after an opponent viciously knocked him down. The F-League discipline did not punish the Oilers striker despite KrP’s request for a video investigation.

Kainulainen continued his unscrupulous grip on the trough when he rolled out the KrP Joona Rantalan looking rough on its roof. A moment later, Kainulainen jumped into the ground himself from Rantala’s armpit and got a free kick without being shy.

KrP’s star defender Miska Mäkinen was unable to play in Tuesday’s match and his season is over. Mäkinen returned from illness to the first semi-final, but injured his half-legged leg again during the game. His return was thus one match long.

KrP released four major player news over the weekend. The club got a Captain of Oxygen for next season Eemil Ukkonen and returning from Switzerland to Finland Kim Hyrkkönen. In addition To Jonathan Kovan and extension agreements were made for Jere Mattila.

Kovanen and Mattila also immediately showed that the agreements were the right solution for the club. Both got into the goal statistics and Mattila’s knockout in the top corner in particular was one of the most handsome hits of the evening.

The match series continues at Nokia on Thursday.