Salibandy | Oilers have a mountain to climb in the F-League finals – the coach said two words in the locker room

The Oilers are required to make a historic rise when Classic stuck to the F-League championship.

Tampere Classic rose to a 3-0 lead in the F-League final against Esport Oilers. The third match ended with a 5-3 win for Classic.

In the final round, they became the decision-makers Mikko Leikkanen and a handsome solo paint slid Oskari Heikkilä.

Oilers has not won in Tampere for more than ten years. Now the robberies would require two pipes.

No team in F-League history has risen from a 0-3 loss to a playoff game.

“It simply came to our notice then that history is written and is always rewritten. Just as Sami Johansson has crushed the stock exchanges, so as a team we have the opportunity to do something that others have not done, ”Oilers coach Heikki Luukkonen said.

“I said two words in the booth: not yet. We haven’t made a profit yet, but it’s only a matter of time before the winning bar is crossed. ”

The people of Espoo took the lead in the final series for the first time when Casper Pfitzner and Tuomas Iiskola put the ball in the opening round to the finish. The situation was new to Classic for a long time.

The reigning champion bluntly won the first two matches 9-1 and 6-1.

“The Oilers have finally started playing as they should in the final series,” Classicin said Nico Salo acknowledged in the box’s field break interview.

Hardened the resistance brought the much-needed paw to the series, but the people of Tampere still didn’t lift their feet from the gas. In the second round, the game leveled off to 3 to 3 Sami Johansson with two dazzling hits.

Both shots whistled in the top corner between the defenders and completely without tuning.

Classic’s third goal Joonas Kaltiainen however, may take its own spike. Eetu Sikkinen the shot went into the net from its own half of the field.

Oilers’ credit counsel Antti Suomela spun his ankles in the final seconds of the match when the load had grown too high during the evening. The burden on defenders increased Jani Rauhalan after injury.

“The journey home determines where to go,” Luukkonen commented on Suomela’s situation.

The F-League championship will be suspended in Espoo on Sunday. Nelonen will show the match from 15.30.