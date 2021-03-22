Salibandy | Oilers crushed TPS in the second semi-final: “We were pretty good today”

The Espoo club, which took second place in the regular season, took its second attachment to the final place.

TPS – Oilers 2-6

Oilers lead by 2-0.

Espoo resident On Monday, Esport Oilers took their second attachment to the final place of the floorball men’s F-league by defeating the Turku Palloseura guests 6–2.

“We were pretty good today. The necessary places were painted and we were smart with the ball, ”Oilersin Rasmus Kainulainen packages in the Ruutu service interview.

“I think it shows on the board. 6–2, good game from us, ”continued the first center, who scored two goals.

Espoo team twisted in the opening of the semi-finals according to the long formula for victory, but the second in the regular season of the second match was finally decided already during the opening tens.

The third hit, which was the winning goal, was born as the team’s top award winner Jani Rauhalan stage. Defender Rauhala also fired Oilers’ fifth hit.

Oilersin the powerful man was Antti Suomela (2 + 1), which belonged to the first field of the guests who scored 5 + 6 and collected the power statistics reading +3.

“We have been remembered unnecessarily. Probably minus ten from our field to these players, that was just a good plus carnation or plus corner for this, ”Kainulainen said.

Oilers goalkeeper Joonas Kaltiainen rejected in the match 16 times.

“Today we lacked the spirit that was really missing from that Espoo game as well,” TPS’s 1-1 handler Toni Salminen acknowledged the Ruutu service in an interview.

“Every bit of it is a little glow that Tepsi is grating and defensive, and there’s [puolustuksessa] should be good, it hasn’t looked like that in the last two games. ”

Semifinals continues on Wednesday at Tapiola Sports Hall. Four wins are required for the final seat.