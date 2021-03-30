Salibandy | Oilers advance to F-League finals – “Inner Bag” Jesperi Lindfors fought the decisive semi-final with a broken knee

Justus Kainulainen dropped TPS with his extra time goal.

Esport Oilers advanced to the floorball F-League finals by winning the TPS away field in the sixth semi-final in extra time 3–2.

In the finals, either Tampereen Classic or Nokian KrP will face.

TPS led his fate of 2-0 with another 12 minutes before the final buzzer. Oilers ’number one chain slept in Ruusunen’s sleep for the second match in a row until the revival took place at the last minute.

Rasmus Kainulainen served To Matias Veikkola a great one-handed pass, and at 54 minutes Justus Kainulainen smoothed the match.

Overtime Oilers Heikki Iiskola and TPS Ville Hirvisuo hit the pole before Justus Kainulainen immersed a decisive hit in his patent shot.

The Espoo group claimed as many as three victories from Turku during the series.

“The team’s time spent together before the game helped us perform. Maybe in the final series you have to go on a small bus tour before the home games, ”Oilers coach Heikki Luukkonen joked.

Rasmus Kainulainen was a great player in Turku after suffering from his nerves in the last match.

On overtime self-discipline was tested again when Mikko Hautaniemi crashed on top of the Oilers attacker. Kainulainen grabbed Hautaniemi by the breasts and expressed his opinion about the situation, but did not succumb to exaggeration.

Captain of the Oilers Jesperi Lindfors injured seemingly injured after the game had only been played for just over seven minutes. He fell in an awkward position on the edge and hurt his knee.

Lindfors held an ice bag over his knee on the surface of the field and was led into the locker room.

However, the defender, playing a brilliant spring, refused to surrender. He returned to the trough with a bandage on his leg still during the same batch, although the movement seemed very painful.

“Such an inner bag can’t even think of not playing and helping the team in the trough,” Luukkonen said.

“We asked if you were ready to play. The answer came pretty unequivocally, that indeed. ”

Shortly after the splash, TPS Nikolas Laaksonen was fleeing from behind Lindfors to score when this one limped back to the defensive positions. The second time the same error was no longer seen.

Lindfors fought on the field throughout the match, although the task seemed completely impossible after injury. The game minutes had to be swallowed as he returned to the lineup Alexander Nyman could not yet withstand a large load.

According to Luukkonen, Lindfors’ fitness for the finals will be determined later.

F-league the finals start on Monday. The previous championship of the Oilers is 15 years old since the spring of 2006. In 2016, the team took silver.

TPS coach Janne Kainulainen was spoken when his team missed the bronze match.

“The goal was to win the championship, so I can’t be happy with my own work,” he said.

Nokian KrP was not able to derail the Tampere Classic from the throne yet in the teams’ sixth semi-final match. Classic, which won the previous four championships, leveled the series with a 2-7 crush victory.

The second final team will therefore be decided on Thursday in Tampere.