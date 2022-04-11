Salibandy | Nokian Krp victory rushes to all-time goal record – Fierce collision at start of match

Joonatan Kovanen’s five goals alone would have been enough to knock down Oilers in the F-League semi-finals.

Nokian Krp – Oilers 9–4 (wins 3–2)

Nokian KrP defeated the Espoo Oilers floorball league in the fifth semi-final with 9–4 goals. The series will be interrupted for Nokians on Wednesday at Tapiola.

Jonathan Kovanen played a fabulous match as he scored as many as five goals in the Oilers net. At the time of the third round, Kovanen beat three of his goals.

Coach of the people of Espoo Heikki Luukkonen assured that Kovanen would not get to his sleep during the night, but his brother-in-law Jarmo Härmä Krp strongly doubted the matter.

“Yes, I think he’s talking palturi. Kovanen also played a big role in Heikki’s coaching at the World Championships for young people, wondering if he hadn’t been asleep there for a long time. ”

The all-time record for the F-league playoffs is Sami Johansson six goals. Kovanen tried to get a goal back for Oilers but despite all his hard work down the right, he just couldn’t complete the move.

The match At the beginning of the trough there was a fierce-looking situation when Krp’s Valtteri Viitakoski and Oilers Antti Suomela the heads collided above each other. The rackets flew in a hurry and Viitakoski spun on the floor holding his head.

The Krp striker had to be rested on the bench, where he immediately pressed the ice bag on his forehead. However, he was able to continue the game after gathering himself for a while.

Viitakoski survived with a bruise, but coach Härmä slipped into Oilers’ harsh grips.

“Scary situations like that. There have been a little too many of them in this series. (Ilari) Even the winter road pulled us (Sami) Savolaista face in the same way. Annoyingly, the main contacts come from Oilers. Both should have become a bigger punishment. ”

Rasmus of Kainulainen Saturday’s run-out didn’t result in a ban, so the striker rumbled in a familiar spot in Oilers ’No. 1 chain.

During the series, Kainulainen has made headlines for his questionable tricks. On Saturday, he tackled Nico Jonaesonin from the back to the wall of the Tapiola Sports Hall, and in the first semi-final he would get stuck Jere Mattilaa hands high on head.

Now the attacking star was on the move with a different attitude. In three minutes, he conjured up two great goals for his team.

However, the mere reputation as a player who makes dogs is enough to bring one to the cold, when Viitakoski fished an easy two minutes for Kainula. The Oilers striker hardly needed to hit his opponent. Krp punished the evening for all his superiority.