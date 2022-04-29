Salibandy | Nokian KrP played “like cavemen” and struck solution goals during Classic’s five-minute freeze

The Finnish championship will be suspended next time in the sixth final.

Lempäälä

Nokia KrP was ahead of the forced win on Friday after the Classic-led men’s floorball league final 3-1, and its Jarmo Härmän the team coached was able to take 8–6 goals at the Lempäälä shopping center.

The match series continues on Monday at Nokia Ice Rink, where Classic is still able to win its sixth consecutive championship.

“We have an advantage now. We have an average team two years younger and the younger ones have a faster recovery, ”Härmä estimates.

Situation was 4–4 after two more batches. KrP: n Morics Krumins scored 4-5 goals soon. After that Classic Nico Salo got five minutes on the ice in the 49th minute. KrP scored two goals with superiority and moved to the 7-4 lead.

“When the cool was over, Classic still had six minutes to score six to five goals. It’s been a long time in floorball. Many teams would have been in the broth, but we endured the rest, ”Härmä said.

Classic coach Samu Kuitunen took five minutes to cool calmly.

“Judges are there to look at situations. I will not take it any further in the fridge, ”Kuitunen emphasized.

Playfully Classic could have won and settled the match even before that cool. It dominated the opening round by 19 minutes and led 2-0.

“It wasn’t made of places today. But on Monday we still have three wins, and we will start winning, ”Kuitunen promised.

Härmä comments that his team has played like this.

“The theme was to play like cavemen. We wanted to play with instincts without thinking more about tactics, ”said Härmä.

Classic scored two goals without a goalkeeper, but between them KrP Jonathan Kovanen made one blank.

Henri Johansson was the most effective KrP with three goals. Salon was hit by a five-minute ice situation Joona Rantala scored two goals.

No one scored two goals from Classic.