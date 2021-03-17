Salibandy | Nokian KrP grabbed the last semi-final in the men’s floorball league

The semi-final pairs are Classic – KrP and Oilers – TPS.

Floorball the men’s F-League semi-final pairs received their seals on Wednesday when an opponent was sought for Classic in the 7th match that ended the semifinals of Nokia KrP and Oxygen. The series of tensions was resolved in favor of the Nokia people, with KrP crushing Oxygen 8–3.

Nokian KrP was already losing in the series in matches 1–3, but only the team fought its way into the top four. The rise was made with two meager (6-5 and 2-1) wins, but in the decisive seventh game, Nokian KrP escaped first to the 2-0 and 3-1 leads and then to a clear win in the final round.

“It was pretty steady even though the final numbers flattered us a bit,” Nokian KrP said Mikko Laakso stated in an interview with Ruud.

“Yes, this rise from 1 to 3 onwards is a testament to the gang’s resilience and gives us good confidence in the semi-finals.”

In addition to the Classic – Nokia KrP pair starting on Saturday, the final place will be decided in the Oilers – TPS pair, whose games will start on Friday. He advances to the finals with four wins.