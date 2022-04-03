Salibandy | Mikko Laakso’s extra time goal decided the opening victory of Nokia KrP in the semi-finals

Espoon Oilers led the match with less than five minutes left in the game.

Mikko Laakso’s extra time goal gave Nokian KrP a 5–4 victory over the Espoo Oilers in the first semi-final of the men’s F-floor. The valley succeeded with superiority in the time of 67.12.

Nokian KrP scored three goals in the match.

“It was amazing to start the series with such an entertaining match,” Laakso, who twice succeeded in scoring, said in a TV interview with Ruudu.

Oilers led 3–2 with less than five minutes left in the match. However, the home team KrP finished two hits in just over three minutes and took the 4-3 lead. Oilers sought a draw without a goalkeeper, and Matias Veikkola took the match in extra time with a 4-4 goal in 58.49.

Oilers will host the Nokia on Tuesday in the second match. Classic and TPS will start their semifinals on Monday. The final place will be decided by four wins.