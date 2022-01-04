Salibandy | Krister Savonen’s top match interrupted by serious injury was replayed – Classic took the win in front of empty stands in Tapiola

Classic, the leader of the F-League, defeated the Oilers second in the series.

Audience was absent from the gallery when Classic captured its series lead in the floorball men’s F-league on Tuesday. Classic defeated Esport Oilers 2–2 in Espoo.

On Tuesday, Classic scored enough goals at the start of the second set. In the third goal of the Tampere team Jussi Piha scored the 400th power point of his league career when he betrayed the goal with his pass Albert Koskisen.

In Jyväskylä, the hall was allowed to take 20 spectators. Nokian KrP, third in the F-League, defeated Oxygen 5–4 in fifth place. The scorer was Topias Simonen.

Oilersin and Classic’s meeting postponed to January from September 24th. At that time, the match was suspended Krister Savosen serious injury.

Savonen, one of the best defenders in the world, hit his head on the structures of Tapiola Sports Hall and had a concussion. He missed the World Championships due to injury.

Read more: Krister Savonen’s injury aroused the floorball: now the office tables and auditorium structures are being padded

Before Christmas, Savonen said on Instagram that he will no longer play this season.

“I have suffered from depression and panic attacks. I have had problems with memory, concentration, balance and eye movements. Because of these, I have decided to take a distance from what is important to me, ie floorball, and end this season for the time being, ”Savonen wrote.