Salibandy | Korona is tormenting the F-league, the clubs are not worried yet, but the future is exciting: “The desire to play is hard”

New the floorball F-League, which got its name and look, will start this weekend. The women started their season on Saturday, and the men’s games start today, Sunday.

The main floorball series are the first of the domestic ball series to start the 2020–2021 season, overshadowed by the coronavirus situation. Although the infections have been reported mainly in hockey, the tentacles of the pandemic have once again reached the floorball side. The Hämeenlinna Steelers men’s and women’s league teams were banned last week due to possible exposures.

The Super Cup match between the regular season and the Cup winner Classic and the cup finalist Nokian KrP had to be postponed to play in Lempäälä last week. Originally, the event was to be held in Mikkeli, but the venue had to be changed due to coronavirus infections in the city.

“Although Essote only recommended a restriction on events, it was clearly an obligation for us,” says the F-League CEO. Kimmo Nurminen.

“As with the excitement, we expect that whatever happens in the matches, we will excite the progress of the pandemic at the national level and its effects.”

For now the aim is to play a full league season, which would mean a double 26-match regular season for men and a triple 21-match series for women at A and B levels.

Nurminen says that with regard to the men’s series, the World Cup home games, which were postponed from December to next year, will provide room for the series program. In the original program, there are no matches marked for the time of the tournament, but it is possible to postpone games for the five weeks released by the transfer.

If necessary, it is also possible to extend the period from the end. Normally, the floorball season ends according to the rules of the union on the last day of April, but now the playoffs can be extended until May.

“The aim is to play through the season, even if the games are on hold for a while due to the pandemic situation. There has been a message from club organizations that the desire to play is strong, ”says Nurminen.

“ “Even if audience restrictions dropped from somewhere between 500 and 50, clubs would be willing to play.”

Jani Kukkola (left), Mika Moilanen and Lauri Kapanen sat on the bench during the Exercise of the Vikings.­

Floorball Association 12-page instructions for match events have been sent to clubs and referees. According to Nurminen, the preconditions for even rather narrow league arenas to act as venues during a pandemic are assessed on the basis of the guidelines of the regional pandemic managers.

Helsinki’s largest club, the Erävikiking, has league teams for both men and women. The latter will play their home game in the Tapanila Mosahall, which can accommodate 600 spectators. Last season, an average of a third of that capacity was filled.

“About small quantities do not terribly require special arrangements. In the mosahall, we have demarcated a few places so that we can keep safety gaps, find handbags and leave cash out of ticket sales, ” Jari Oksanen says.

On the men’s team, the average spectator is clearly higher, but so is the home arena. The men of the wilderness Vikings play in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, at the Energia Arena, which has a spectator capacity of 3,500.

“The effect is reflected in the fact that normally every effort is made to get spikes in audience numbers, but now we are content with a smaller audience that would not normally be satisfied. It is not worth pursuing something that cannot be achieved with these safety requirements, ”says Oksanen.

“Time will tell if people are ready to go to the games, even if it is known that it is possible to keep safety distances.”

Batch of Vikings the number of season tickets sold so far has not dropped significantly from previous seasons, nor does the number of individual tickets sold necessarily decrease. Admission ticket sales and season ticket sales are not a huge money tramp for the team.

“A thousand viewers doesn’t mean a thousand paid viewers. Of course, a certain basic level of ticket sales matters, but that significance is not the same as in hockey or football. ”

“Of course there are certainly club-specific differences,” Oksanen says.

Oksanen states that the biggest threats are only in the future, instead of the present, if the situation does not return to normal.

“At least for our club, it is not yet in crisis now, but the problems may gradually accumulate. The final impact is difficult to predict. ”

Jani Kukkola of the Wild Vikings in the goal practice at Mosahall.­

The metropolitan area Tikkurila’s Tigers, one of the smaller clubs, has to limit the number of spectators in its men’s league matches.

Member of the board of the club Yrjö Kokljuschkin says that practically every spectator has to be left out of every match, when the 700 spectator seats at Tikkurila Sports Hall have to be limited to more than 300 seats. Last season, the Tiger audience average was 496 spectators.

Kokljuschkin says that for them, ticket revenues have played a big role, which is why limiting the number of audiences feels financial.

Kokljuschkin shares Oksanen’s view that, as the pandemic continues, the problems of league clubs are likely to emerge only in the longer term.

F-league CEO Nurminen estimates that the pandemic has inevitably had a negative effect on the clubs’ financial situation.

“The combined income losses of the league clubs are about several hundred thousand euros,” says Nurminen.

“An awful lot of such seasons cannot be sustained by league clubs. It is to be hoped that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible. ”