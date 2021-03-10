Salibandy | Indians’ Niko Laiti faces her master on the two-meter Ilari Talvitie – the collision left Laiti lying still

The Indians defeated their troll in the third set, but lost their key player.

Westend Indians survived in the floorball league quarterfinals against Esport Oilers. A 5-3 home win narrowed the match to 3-1.

The match was settled in the second round after the Oilers Rasmus Kainulainen tucked his opponent balllessly over the edge. The contact was light, but Kainulainen was bluntly sentenced to five minutes.

Sami Niskanen hit with superiority twice and took the Indians to a 3-1 lead.

“It felt a little light,” the Oilers coach Heikki Luukkonen wondered the cool.

Indians Niko Laiti injured dangerously in the match. The lightweight striker collided at full speed to two meters Ilari Talvitiehen, who didn’t even make a move to avoid contact.

I put the glasses on the floor and he lay on the surface of the field for several minutes without moving. When he was finally lifted to his feet, he had to be led leaning off the field.

No penalty was imposed on Talvitie for the situation. Laiti held his head on the edge of the field.

“Pretty big wall he bumped into. It’s a miracle if it doesn’t hurt, ”the Indian captain Valtteri Kainulainen commented.

“I don’t know how many guys fell in the middle of the game. What kind of injuries. Upstairs became a bit of a transverse racket. ”

In the wake of the battle, more atmosphere was created in the Otahalli in Espoo with loud music. When Kainulainen himself was ordered to the bench, he had to hold his ears while Green Day was playing next door.

“Kajari roared at that scale. It was pretty loud, so I thought I’d keep my ears heard for the rest of the game. ”

The Indians listened to the coach Petri Timosen reassuring speech before the final round and finally also managed to keep his lead.

“We had hit the head on the wall enough times,” Timonen referred to previous matches in the series.