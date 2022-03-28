Salibandy | Indians alert deputies to decisive playoff – summer break quickly began

Westend Indians ’junior lineup didn’t fit anything for the Oilers in the F-League semifinals.

Oilers – Indians 6–3 (wins 4-1)

Esport Oilers was stronger in the fifth match of the Westend Indians floorball quarterfinals.

The Oilers won 6–3 at home and took a 4–1 victory in the match series. Last spring, Espoo’s local series also ended with the same readings in the playoffs.

India was plagued by extreme misfortune at the most important moment of the season. From the third match of the semi-finals onwards, the team had to tackle their ranks with the juniors when its few star players were unable to play.

When canines Aaro Astala and Valtteri Kainulainen were set aside as their substitutes Sami Niskanen and Samuli Junnila.

In the next match, Niska and Junnila were no longer shown. Then a literal deputy was already being sought.

The Indians junior card doesn’t just bulge the league experience. Seven of the line-ups were practically yellow beaks in the men’s games – not to mention a fierce playoff series against last year’s final team. Six of the players only made their debut on Friday.

Indians played most of the match on two pitches – there were just enough men to fill them.

About newcomers Pepe Strömmer got to the record of a questionable stunt when he crashed with a hockey style hip hammer Santeri Lindforsin. The result was a blocking ice.

Oilers escaped from the Indians in the second installment when Justus Kainulainen shot lipesi Juuso Jokisalon combat over the nip button finish line.

Deputy goalkeeper Mikko Kirvesniemi then took charge of the fight and set up quite a show. Kirvesniemi stopped, among other things Tuomas Iiskolan run through, after which the audience began to wonder why the man didn’t play with paint from the start.

Oilers will face Nokian KrP in the semi-finals, which beat the SPV purely 4-0 in the semi-finals. The first match in the series will be played in a week on Tuesday at Nokia.

The second semi-final pair in the men’s F-League is Classic-TPS.