Salibandy | Incredible end-of-life drama kept the Wild Vikings afloat, the match culminating in the final seconds

The Wilderness Vikings retained little chance of avoiding relegation qualifiers.

Wilderness Vikings kept their thin seams alive to rise to the top six in the women’s floorball league and thus avoid relegation qualifiers. The team knocked out the top spot in the series after battling PSS after a winning shot contest 7-6.

The match progressed 55 minutes in perfectly normal characters. The wilderness Vikings were clinging to the underdog for a gold-worthy three-point victory, but no major surprises were seen.

The situation for the people of Helsinki was 5–4 and Sofia Mittentag had hit the hat trick. That’s perfectly normal too – the attacker’s star’s balance already rose to 23.

Then then it started to happen.

First PSS Ella Sundström brought the second goal of the evening to home team levels. The Viking Vikings needed a three-point win on the league table tail, with only one match left in the regular season after that.

So the team played hard gambling and took a tie for the goalkeeper Milla Jaatinen out of paint. The victory goal hunt ended short when Fanny Holmberg would snatch a free lead to PSS just 39 seconds before the final whistle.

The Wilderness Vikings still didn’t get discouraged, but pushed on even harder in the final moments. 13 seconds before the end, the team got a free kick right in the vicinity of the goal.

PSS occupied the goal slightly Sofia Mittentagia fearing, and this one got to enter To Maura Paajanen fabulous leveling paint. The joy was in line with that.

“Looking at the league table, we would have needed three points. We considered that risk [maalivahdin kanssa] worth taking. It paid off, of course, but we got the brave and were able to smooth it out. This gives us quite a lot mentally, ”says the Coach of the Viking Vikings Ville Turunen repeated the final moments.

Overtime did not bring a solution, but in a winning shot race Jenni Torkki, Vladka Maderova and Mirva Laitinen solved two points for the people of Helsinki.

Regular season the final round will be played on Saturday, January 30th. The Wild Vikings will face Classic in Tampere and need the full three points to avoid relegation. At the same time, TPS must defeat Koovee, but only in overtime. So the straw is still very thin.

The two weakest teams in the series will play relegation qualifiers against the top two in the B-level block. Either Lappeenranta Saipa or Pirkkalan Pirkat would be the opponent of the batch Vikings in the five-match qualifying series. At the same time, the winner of the match series will also advance to the A-block playoffs this spring.

PSS’s season continues after the regular season in the standings, where it faces two other top teams; Rankat Ducks from Oulu and SB-Pro from Nurmijärvi. In the double series, the order of the teams is decided when starting the playoffs.