Salibandy | Iida Mettälä’s road took the school from the afternoon club to the floorball cup victory

Turku-based FBC Loisto won his first championship.

Turku resident FBC Loisto’s ten-year-long taival in women’s floorball culminated in the Finnish Cup on Saturday. Defender Iida Mettälä, 20, raised his hands up in first class at the afternoon club when FBC Loisto’s current coach Matti Pienihäkkinen asked who would be willing to play real floorball.

Mettälä and Ulla Valtola have been involved since the beginning. FBC Loisto was founded in 2010.

“I didn’t think of any victory in the Finnish Cup when we started. It’s amazing and it feels just awesome, ”Mettälä said in the master’s cap on his head.

FBC Loisto, who was in the Cup final for the first time, defeated the endurance winner SB-Pro from Nurmijärvi by 5–4. FBC Loisto is the team that won the 12th Women’s Cup.

Mettälä initiated a big surprise. He equalized the match played in Riihimäki to 1–1 after the middle of the opening round.

“The ball bounced in somewhere,” Mettälä said.

The defender paved the way for a 2-1 lead at the start of the second set. Anna Marttala hit the counterattack.

“The opponent seems to have an exchange going on. However, Anna ran just fine. The situation came as a bit of a surprise, ”Mettälä described.

SB-Pro experienced Karoliina Kujala and Mirja Hietamäki forcibly took the game to a 3-3 tie at the end of the middle set.

Saana Lenkkeri and Henrika Maikola hit in the final installment enough hits for the people of Turku to win, though Ina Leminen narrowed without a goalkeeper.

FBC The group of splendor is used to winning, even though the winner of the Cup was the first in the adult series.

“I have seven young Finnish championships. Now I’m just focused on league games, “said Mettälä.

FBC Loisto is fourth in the league.

“The goal was not to have to prune. The season has gone beyond expectations. Any team is beatable. We have the opportunity to go all the way to the end. ”

Kerttul Sports High School has a large number of Loisto players.

“About six players from this team write as students from the same school,” Mettälä said.