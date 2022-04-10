Monday, April 11, 2022
Salibandy | Historic floorball championship-winning TPS crushes PSS in second final

April 10, 2022
in World Europe
TPS knocked out the Porvoo Floorball Club’s score 7–2 and leads the final series with a match victory of 2–0.

The first The Turku Palloseura, which secured its women’s floorball medal, moved to a 2–0 lead in the F-league final series when the team took a clear 7–2 victory from the Porvoo floorball club at home.

TPS, who settled in the final seconds of the opening round of the final series on Saturday, escaped to a 4-0 lead in the second set. Reigning champion PsS only managed to narrow down at the start of the final round Milja-Maria Saarikoski With 1-5 goals.

TPS now also received goal support from behind its strong number one chain, with the second Sofia Leino hit two hits. Also the top chain Laura Rantanen and Jenna Saario succeeded in scoring twice.

“We played really well in the first two sets and were able to continue from it this time in the third set as well. The pentathlon works, ”said the TPS goalkeeper, who made 15 fights Noora Vuorela thanked Ruutu for the interview.

See also  Zenit football player Azmun signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen

The series continues on Wednesday in Porvoo and on Friday in Turku.

Recommended

