Salibandy | Happeen Peter Kotilainen’s six-point power was knocked out by EräVikiksit

September 26, 2020
In the F-League, the away teams will celebrate on Saturday.

Floorball In the F-league, Happee started scoring at the Vantaa Energy Arena in the eighth minute when Roni Laasonen punished his old company. Kaapo Siekkinen increased Oxygen’s lead to 2-0 at 15.18.

After that, it started Peter Kotilainen show. At 15.34, Kotilainen scored a 3-0 lead for Oxygen. It was just warming up.

In the second set, Kotilainen scored 4-0 and 6-1 goals and in the final round he scored three goals, the last of which he finished to an empty goal.

Happee finally won the match with a score of 9-2. Luka Ainoa and Juho Niinikoski made EräVikinki’s narrowing paints in the second and third installments.

The other two F-league matches also saw away wins on Saturday, when the LASB knocked down the Tigers in Tikkurila, Vantaa, with goals 7–5 and the SPV won a score of 5–4 in Iittala with penalty shots from Steelers.

In the F-League, Classic, Oilers, Nokian KrP and LASB have taken two three-point wins from their two matches. The OLS, Welhot, Tigers and Jymy on the league tails are still at zero.

