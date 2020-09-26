Salibandy | Happeen Peter Kotilainen’s six-point power was knocked out by EräVikiksit

In the F-League, the away teams will celebrate on Saturday.

Floorball In the F-league, Happee started scoring at the Vantaa Energy Arena in the eighth minute when Roni Laasonen punished his old company. Kaapo Siekkinen increased Oxygen’s lead to 2-0 at 15.18.

After that, it started Peter Kotilainen show. At 15.34, Kotilainen scored a 3-0 lead for Oxygen. It was just warming up.

In the second set, Kotilainen scored 4-0 and 6-1 goals and in the final round he scored three goals, the last of which he finished to an empty goal.

Watch the highlights of the match on the screen.

Happee finally won the match with a score of 9-2. Luka Ainoa and Juho Niinikoski made EräVikinki’s narrowing paints in the second and third installments.

The other two F-league matches also saw away wins on Saturday, when the LASB knocked down the Tigers in Tikkurila, Vantaa, with goals 7–5 and the SPV won a score of 5–4 in Iittala with penalty shots from Steelers.

In the F-League, Classic, Oilers, Nokian KrP and LASB have taken two three-point wins from their two matches. The OLS, Welhot, Tigers and Jymy on the league tails are still at zero.