Salibandy | Hämeenlinna chose Hämeenlinna instead of Sweden

Eero Kosonen’s career continues in floorball F-league at the Steelers in Hämeenlinna.

Finland men’s floorball national team goalkeeper Eero Kosonen moves to Hämeenlinna Steelers. Kosonen’s contract with Steelers is for one year.

Kosonen competed as the Finnish world champion in 2016 and 2018. In 2018, he was chosen as the best floorball player in the world.

Last season, Kosonen defeated the Seinäjoki Game Brothers with a goal. Sweden could also have been the direction for the coming season, but Kosonen chose otherwise.

“The negotiations did not result in a package that would have been smart to go there,” Kosonen told Steelers website.

The Steelers would have had to qualify for their league place last season, but the season had time to interrupt before the qualifiers. Kosonen plans to promote the Steelers to the playoffs.

“Of course, the goals will be refined as long as I get to join the team, but I see no reason why the goal would be anything other than the playoffs,” Kosonen said.