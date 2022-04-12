Salibandy | Giant favorite Classic in trouble in the F-League semifinals – TPS took the win again

Miko Kailiala reduced the Classic and TPS semi-finals to 3–2.

Regular season the third Turku Palloseura stretched the floorball men’s F-league semi-final against the ever-successful Classic. In Lempäälä, TPS rose from a 1–3 loss to a 4–3 extra time win.

In the fifth semi-final, the winning goal was scored Miko Kailiala in time 71.19.

“An important victory. The knife is used to play with the throat, so you have to take care of these, ”stressed Kailiala in an interview with Ruudu.

He described his team as a flock of rickshaws ignited by loose balls, dueling and covering up the opponent’s finish line.

Classic lead the match series with wins 3–2. The teams will continue their matches on Thursday in Turku.

On Wednesday, Oilers and Nokian KrP will play from the final place in Espoo. Nokian KrP leads with 3–2 wins and is a win away from the finals.