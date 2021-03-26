Salibandy | Floorball’s already suspended series will not be played out: “It makes more sense to look to the next season”

Floorball Association decided on Thursday that most of the series in the species will not be played out due to the corona situation.

Series that have been suspended for a long time will no longer be launched when the spring season is already so long.

The decision of the union’s board was based on recent developments in the corona situation. The alignment was also affected by planned movement restrictions.

Decision does not apply to the main series (F-leagues and Divari) that are in the playoffs, nor to the promotion and relegation qualifiers associated with these series.

Those born in 2008 and younger and younger will continue to play and play as much as possible.

In addition, there are a few regional exceptions to the decision.

Chairman Risto Kauppinen stated on the association ‘s website that the association has kept the door open for the games to continue for as long as possible and has lived up to its hopes of running the series even in shorter versions.

“We have also received strong support from the field for this, and the season was extended until the end of May. Along the way, several plans have been made to implement the series, but the corona situation has not given the keys to opening them. It is time to say that it makes more sense to look to the next season and summer. As disappointing as it is for all of us, ” Kauppinen says.