Salibandy | Floorball legend Mika Kohonen’s career ended in obsession: “I cried for a couple of hours and played for loved ones and friends”

Intelligence and desire kept the four-time world champion at the top of the world for more than 20 years.

Now it is finally over, and yet it is not.

After more than 20 years of national team career and four world championships Mika Kohosen a record career as a floorball player has come to an end. Kohonen, 43, has decided not to return to the fields anymore, although that means his games ended in a break in the Achilles tendon in December 2019.

“When I signed a contract for Storvreta’s second coach in the summer, I also decided to rehabilitate and train as if I were playing next year. That much I owe to myself. But a short time ago, the feeling came that now this is the end. For a couple of hours I cried and played with loved ones and friends. As sad and wistful as it is, the body is broken. It was a tough day, ”Kohonen said.

Kohonen says he expects work on the closure to begin only when word of the closure spreads.

“Sport has been my love and passion. For many years I have prepared myself for this, and yes, I knew that nothing satulopetusta me not to come. It is a process of grief, ”says Kohonen.

In December 2018, Mika Kohonen won the fourth world floorball championship of his career.­

Interview done by phone while Kohonen is sitting on a bus carrying the Swedish floorball league Storvreta towards the next game and Kohos towards the next job.

Through the sport of ball, it is sworn that new generations of players will be better than previous ones and that the game will always be faster than ever before. How is it possible that Kohonen has remained at the top for more than twenty years?

“I have a belief that playbooks are like clothing fashion, they go in cycles. A good player has a sports computer at his head and can adapt to any period of time, although of course physical limits can be met if, for example, speed has been the biggest asset. My little brother Mikko said to me that intellect and desire meet. They’m done after 2010. “

Kohonen remembers that anniversary as the last season when his body functioned the way he wanted.

Mika Kohonen got to celebrate his third World Cup gold with a trophy in December 2016.­

Ultimate the ailment has been in the knee, to which Kohonen says that he had a cartilage change at the age of 15–16.

“When I was kneeled in 2007-2008, the doctor asked if you would stop now or after the season.”

According to Kohonen, the shock absorption of his knee, or articular cartilage, is completely worn out. It means osteoarthritis and that Koho is waiting to have an artificial joint installed in her knee. Kohonen says he knew the consequences of continuing to play.

“The knee is ready, but this is not a crying hymn. This has been a conscious choice. This is the part of the sport that is not often talked about. A sports career is not eternal, it is a passing moment, and there is no guarantee of anything, but it has consequences. ”

Returnee Mika Kohonen photographed in Oxygen’s shirt in September 2018.­

Kohonen reports that prolonged insomnia caused by knee pain drove him to moderate depression in the early 1990s.

“A couple of years there was a strong headwind. Once such a thing has gotten this far, it needs to be monitored for the rest of your life. The older I get, the more important sleep has become. ”

Although scar tissue has been left in the body and mind during the trip, Kohonen says that he would not change anything but would prolong a few post-operative rehabilitation periods.

“Either the sport is so important to me, or I’m so stupid that I would do just the same trip again. Everyone can decide for themselves whether it is love or stupidity. ”