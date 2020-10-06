Salibandy | Floorball is now run by a former league hockey player who knows the dangers of the Finns’ favorite sport: “It may be that in ten or 20 years, hockey will no longer be tackled”

Pekka Ilmivalta became the Executive Director of the Floorball Association from the position of Legal and Liability Manager of the gaming company Veikkaus. According to the authorities, the floorball must take care that the sport does not become too expensive or dangerous.

Salibandy In three decades, has risen from a small group of ball games to one of the largest sports in Finland.

So far, the growth of the sport has been steady, but now challenges lie ahead, as the rise in the number of registered players has stalled at around 65,000 enthusiasts.

It is also significant that the men’s World Championships in Helsinki were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The floorball federation had calculated that the World Cup could bring in a profit of hundreds of thousands of euros, but now the pot is shrinking.

“In terms of expenses, the biggest effect is that the expenses of the race organization will continue for a year longer. But if the audience finds good halls, we still have a chance to get a plus, ”says the new executive director of the Floorball Association. Pekka Ilmivalta.

Ilmivalta had a long career at the state gaming company Veikkaus and most recently worked as the company’s director of law and responsibility.

His career path from the breads of a big company to a sports organization may seem strange, but there are other explanations for it than Veikkaus ’recent gambling conversation.

Obsolescence played the Hockey League in the 90s as a goalkeeper for Hockey-Reippaan, and at the turn of the 21st century he served as executive director of the Hockey Players Association.

The return to the heart of the sport became interesting after almost 20 years of Veikkaus. Nor was it any surprise in the end that the work was found in floorball.

Son of the Supreme Topias is one of the top juniors in Espoo Oilers’ A-juniors, and through it the floorball club’s activities have also become familiar in various positions.

In his new job, Ilmivalta will be able to utilize his experiences of hockey and other positions of trust in sports. He has served as chairman of the Lahti Pelicans and is still a member of the League Board. He admits that work in hockey would also have been of interest if a suitable wash had been open.

Now However, Ilmivalta pilots floorball and Malta does not compare the prospects of the sport to the great favorite of Finns, hockey.

According to the authorities, many things that are opportunities for floorball are seen in hockey as threats in some way.

“There is a lot of potential in floorball,” he says, citing a few examples.

Although the practice of floorball has become more expensive, it is still relatively inexpensive. The starting threshold is also low, and the sport can be played almost anywhere.

“We have to make sure that floorball can continue to be practiced with a wallet that is not the thickest,” Ilmivalta states.

The third factor in favor of the popularity of floorball is the ever-increasing trend of responsibility and safety in society.

“Someone may call this populism, but it may be that in 10 or 20 years, hockey will no longer be tackled. Tackling is part of hockey, but the trend in safety and responsibility is so strong that it is regularly discussed in the sport. ”

In floorball, head injuries are still rare, although even there the pace and strength increase. Where does the limit of excessive physicality go?

“If we start talking about the need for protective equipment, it has already been exceeded.”

Floorball Association has taken steps to restore the number of enthusiasts to a growth career. One way is to raise the profile and level of the top floorball.

Last spring, floorball launched the men’s and women’s main series into the F-League and strengthened the series ’backing company. The new league set the goal of becoming the best floorball series in the world, which attracts viewers across Finnish borders.

The foremost praises the reform that has brought many kinds of feedback.

“The F-League is a different brand and good so. The floorball must make sure that the sport can continue to do things differently than others, dare to try and also retreat if the reform failed. ”

According to the authorities, the floorball must also ensure that the sport can be played and practiced from a variety of starting points.

“The more enthusiasts there are, the more competitive sports are of interest, and vice versa: high-quality and successful competitive sports increase interest in hobbies.”

As the leader of the sports federation Ilmivalta will have to get to know the financing of sports from a new perspective.

Chairman of the Finnish Sports Confederation Sami Itani and Mika Anttonen, interested in chairing the Olympic Committee have suggested that subsidies paid by the state to sports should be decoupled from Veikkaus’ income, as this means that sports are financed by people with gambling problems and low incomes.

Ilmivalta cautiously supports Itan and Anttonen’s views.

“When the bond with gambling addiction exists, it may be better on top of that for two of these things [urheilun rahoitus ja rahapelaaminen] have been separated from each other, ”Ilmivalta states.

There are also practical reasons in favor of untying.

“Historically, the connection has been good for sports,” Ilmivalta states, referring to the increase in state subsidies for sports in the 21st century, as long as the amount of money that Veikkaus received for the state also increased.

“But when you look at how gambling and the operating environment in the industry are now evolving, it may well be to the advantage of the sport that it be dismantled.”