Salibandy | Finland opens floorball World Cup with a three-game tube, more than 100,000 spectators are targeted for home competitions

In the block draw, Sweden, Denmark and Latvia ended up in the same starting block as Finland.

Finland playing all his first-round matches in the first three days of the floorball World Cup in December, appears in the new fixture list for the Games. The World Cup, which has been postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic, will begin on December 3 in Helsinki.

“The three-day game tube suits us well,” the national team’s head coach Petteri Nykky commented in the press release.

Ticket sales for the opening series and semi-finals of the Games will start next Tuesday. The goal of the organizers is to attract more than 100,000 spectators to the Games.

“Preparations for the Games are progressing normally with the idea that we can play the Games without audience restrictions in December,” the Event Director Hanne Pirkola said.

The preliminary series and semi-finals will be played at the Helsinki Ice Rink, as well as the semi-finals, bronze and final matches at the Hartwall Arena.