Salibandy | Favorite Classic saved with Lastika’s paints: “They got a small mistake at the end”

Tampere’s routine team escaped to the top in the floorball men’s finals. Nokian KrP challenged hard in the opening of the final series.

20.4. 21:46

Men Tampereen Classic, which dominated the floorball league in recent years, opened the spring 2022 finals against Nokia KrP with a 4-3 home win in Lempäälä on Wednesday.

Striker Ville Lastikka scored two goals for the visitors.

“The match was smooth as the numbers show. Both had good and bad episodes in the match. They made a small mistake at the end, ”Lastikka said.

In addition to him, the heroes of the team included Joona Rantalan goalkeeper who defeated the penalty shootout Lassi Toriseva.

“Toriseva took her off,” commented the Classic coach Samu Kuitunen.

Classic has won all the championships since spring 2016. The team is full of five championship winners, Toriseva being one of them.

Provided Classic wins the championship, then nine championships Juha Kivilehto rises Mikael Järven alongside the player who won the most championships. On Wednesday, Kivilehto was already sidelined in the opening round and was replaced after a year break Jere Pulkkinen.

“Pulkkinen has a good playing eye, he got five. When Kivilehto got hit in the thigh in the previous match, he was spared, ”Kuitunen said.

Coach of KrP, who won the TPS in the bronze match last year Jarmo Härmä considered the match to be good.

“Both were active. It was a great match. Small margins decided, ”said Härmä.

A year ago, Classic dropped 4–3 in the KrP semi-finals.

“If you have encountered 15 times in a year and a half, then no surprises will be found in Friday’s home game,” Härmä continued.

KrP led the match after the opening round, the scorers were Morics Krūmiņš and Rantala.

In the second installment, last spring’s paint cannon Sami Johansson scored a 2-2 equalizer with a great free kick in the top corner. On goal, Johansson was second only to 113 goals in the playoffs.

Lake is ahead. There were levels before the match Mikko Kohonen.