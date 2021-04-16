Salibandy | Father and daughter are facing knobs in floorball league finals: “Can I say that? I don’t mean bad “

In Nurmijärvi In the Saarikoski family, the finals of the women’s floorball league are a big event.

The father of the family Sami, 42, and daughter Million, 21, are both involved when a local SB-Pro encounters its beloved enemy PSS from Porvoo. Sami acts as assistant coach and Milja scores goals on the field.

There is only one big but in the setup. Milja Saarikoski does not play on her father’s team but on the opposite side in PSS’s shirt.

Father and daughter are close to each other, but they can’t fit on the same sports team. Or on behalf of the father would fit, but the daughter is not excited about the idea.

“Maybe it’s rockier when played against each other. Can I say that? I don’t mean bad, ”laughs Milja Saarikoski.

Earlier the duo has represented the same club, but Milja Saarikoski has found the current set-up more comfortable. The reason is not so much playful as it is outside the field.

“I get to be a little more relaxed when I’m not all the time Dad is watching behind my back what I’m fooling around,” he says.

“Sometimes stupid things happen to me. I am a bit of a unohtelija and tardy, I admit. “

Sami Saarikoski signs her daughter’s description of herself.

“Milja is time for a lively guy and feel that if I’m in the nearby, he will have to ask one says and doing.”

“ “Dad is even more competitive than I am. I certainly inherited it from him. ”

Sami Saarikoski does not always participate in board games, he does not get angry if he loses, Milja Saarikoski says­

Saarikoski are inherently competitive, which makes the final line-up teasing. The competitive drive is reflected in the daily lives of the family.

If a father and daughter play badminton with each other, both will only shine in victory. Even more truly, superiority is explored in board games.

In particular, the word-building game Scrabble makes emotions heat up.

“Dad doesn’t always even participate in those board games so he doesn’t get angry if he loses,” Milja says.

Sami Saarikoski strongly denies the allegations. He occasionally leaves the games aside, but by no means to restrain himself.

“For some strange reason, I don’t participate in family board games at all. I look for a moment, and the others get to quarrel with each other. I don’t find myself terribly competitive. Milja is more like that. ”

Both agree that the encounter in the finals is the best possible decision for the season. In Milja Saarikoski, there was also enough extra excitement in the semi-finals.

“I asked Dad if we could both make it to the finals, then would he pay me a lash bend. Now I get it for free when he’s a payer. That’s why I also hoped for a finale against them a bit, ”the striker laughs.

Led by Sami Saarikoski, SB-Pro won gold in the women’s floorball league in the spring of 2019. The team just knocked down PSS in the dramatic final series.

Milja Saarikoski watched the decision in the stands while playing in the ranks of Eräviikinki at that time. Dad arrived home as a pollen with a gold medal hanging around his neck.

Now the solution of the final series will inevitably cause an unfortunate situation in the Saarikoski family. Someone realizes their dreams – another is disappointed heavily.

“Maybe I wouldn’t bother in front of that face to go waving a gold medal. On the other hand, my father would certainly be proud of me, even if he was sad about the loss, ”Milja Saarikoski reflects.

“Until the buzzer sounds for the last time, I’ll stand by my side. After that, you can talk about other things, ”says Sami Saarikoski.

According to the daughter, the father lives with the matches with emotion. Sometimes too much, and then, for example, judges get to hear their glory. On the edge of the field, he empathizes with a completely different world for 60 minutes.

“The role as a family father and the role as a coach are drastically different. Now that we are preparing for the final series, I will not differentiate that my own girl plus others will play there. Then he is one of their players, ”the experienced coach recalls.

At home mother of the family Heidi Saarikoski will do its best to encourage both final teams equally.

“He has a great situation when the Finnish championship comes to the family anyway. He can make gold coffees, no matter how it went, ”Sami Saarikoski smiles.

The final series between SB-Pro and PSS starts on Saturday in Nurmijärvi. Four wins are required for the championship.

In the fall, at the start of the season, the same teams also faced the Women’s Super Cup. The first trophy of the season was grabbed by SB-Pro at the time.

The people of Nurmijärvi continued strongly through the winter and won the F-league regular season. In the playoffs, PSS, on the other hand, has performed really convincingly.

Both Milja and Sami Saarikoski bet on their own teams to win the championship 4–2.

The first final match of the women’s F-League SB Pro – PSS at 5 pm. The Ruutu service will show the match live.