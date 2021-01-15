Salibandy | EräVikikingit reached the victory dance after the most important match of the season – “Our best player pulled small screws there”

The Viking Vikings maintained their playoff dream by winning the Westend Indians.

BatchViking – Indians 3–2

Helsinki EräVikikingit grabbed his last straw in the battle for the floorball F-league playoffs.

The team faced at home in the most important match of the Westend Indians of the season. The Indians, who had the last playoff spot, fell narrowly 3-2.

This is how EräVikikingit scored two points away from the Espoo team, which, however, has played three matches less than its opponent of the evening.

A lot of Vikings’ face washing against India was led by an attacker Mika Majalahti. He scored two goals while tripling his goal balance for the season.

Second of the goals launched the home team’s brilliant third set after just 22 seconds of play. The first hit, on the other hand, was a real lucky one. Majalahti’s loose line pulled his way to the wings of the net as the goalkeeper marveled at the blades in front of the goal.

The striker raised the exact spawn with a sense of humor among the most handsome of his career.

“Yes, it will probably go number one. Needless to say, I didn’t expect it to go in. ”

The flash paint of the third batch, on the other hand, was the result of the successful mentality of the coaching.

“I don’t know what snake soup they cooked for us, but we started to realize that we can really play,” Majalahti described the events of the break.

The two of you the goal man still had to end up in pain on the ice rink when the Indians spun his intriguing superiority four minutes before the final buzzer. Always dangerous Valtteri Kainulainen obtained a penalty for Majalahti.

“It irritated a lot. As soon as I took it in the cool, I knew who was facing it and what it was doing. It should have been played much better. ”

Batch of Vikings as head coach Tomi Rastas there was one smile after the game. Kalinka played in honor of the victory, and Majalahti, who was awarded the number one star in the match, was in charge of the dance moves.

“Our best player out there pulled small scraps,” Rastas laughed.

The importance of winning near the playoff line cannot be overemphasized.

“Yes it probably was just that six points today. Now the playoff dream is still alive. Without this, it would not have been possible. ”