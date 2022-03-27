Monday, March 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Salibandy | EräVikiking lost to TPS and PSS celebrated overtime against Classic in the women’s F-league

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

TPS won in Helsinki and tied the semi-finals for 1-1.

Floorball the women’s F-League semi-finals started with surprises on Saturday, but PSS and TPS evened their semi-finals to 1-1 a day later.

The reigning champion PSS beat the Classic in extra time on Sunday 5–4 and in the TPS away EräVikiking 6–4. The third matches will be played on Wednesday in Porvoo and Turku.

The extra time of the match between Classic and PSS was only a good minute away, until the Porvoo team Julia Turusen the shot went wide. Turunen was the power player of his team after collecting 2 + 1 points. Tampere team from Classic Suvi Hämäläinen grumbled power points 2 + 1.

Milla Nordlund and Seraina Fitzi scored two goals for TPS against the woman, when the team that reached the second in the regular season celebrated the victory in Helsinki.

#Salibandy #EräVikiking #lost #TPS #PSS #celebrated #overtime #Classic #womens #Fleague

See also  Football “Deadly finisher” Dušan Vlahović moves to Juventus - transfer amount could reach 90 million euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Can too much vegetables be bad for your health?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.