Salibandy | Ella Sundström, the national team’s joy pill, loaded the PSS in the final series to levels – “If you don’t try anything on the field, nothing will happen”

Porvoo Floorball Club has won all six of its home games in the women’s F-league playoffs in floorball.

PSS – SB-Pro 3–1

Profits 2–2

Porvoo The home time of the floorball club was again in the women’s F-league final series. On Sunday, the clean home victory statistics of the people of Porvoo continued with a 3–1 victory over SB-Pro. The winning goal was scored two minutes and two seconds before the end with superiority Ella Sundström.

Before Sundström’s goal, PSS head coach Jukka Kouvalainen held a short meeting with his superiority five.

On Wednesday, in the third game, PSS played with 11 minutes of superiority and succeeded only once. The superiority came to an important place.

“In fact, it fetched a couple of things, and left the rest to the skill and will of the players. It wasn’t quite cartoon that it would hit an opponent’s racket and bounce in from it. It’s a good accomplishment from Ella to get to that place, ”Kouvalainen said.

Scorer was embarrassed himself, from which the bet eventually bounced to the finish.

“I think our winning goal hung in the air earlier, maybe the guy’s leg was a little more tired than ours. The goal was to get more bets and ball tempo harder. I don’t know if it hit someone’s shoe or what, but went there, ”Sundström said from his long-range shot.

On Saturday, PSS sought out solutions much more boldly and decisively than before in the final series. According to Sundström, it had been sharpened separately. SB-Pro scored the opening goal, but PSS raised his level as the game progressed.

“If you don’t try anything on the field, then nothing happens. You have to be brave and try your best to make good things happen. We may be a little scared in previous games, ”Sundström thought.

Floorball Association has released videos on its Youtube channel in the spring, in which national teammates have unanimously said they want a week off to accompany Sundström.

Sundström thinks it is because he “hurts and happens” with him.

“Let’s do such ex tempore things and not plan too much. I play music in the booth, it’s a nice role. He is able to focus on it, and the idea does not stray too much, ”the hearty Sundström reflected on his role as a lighter for the team.

The final series is exactly 2–2. The fifth game will be played on Sunday. Four wins are required for the championship.