Salibandy | Ella Holmberg shot the floorball to the Finnish Cup in extra time

Porvoolainen PSS defeated the Finnish floorball finals in Turku in the extra time of TPS 3–2. The settlement of the match was seen at 64.43 when the PSS Ella Holmberg rose and shot the ball into the goal ceiling.

The people of Turku were in the lead twice in the match. TPS: n Milla Nordlund finished the only hit in the opening round. In the second installment Inka Lampinen brought PSS levels and Laura Rantanen took over TPS. PSS Julia Turunen leveled in the third installment.

“I got along just fine, I just pulled it all full and hoped it would go to the finish line,” Holmberg described his solution hit in Yle’s TV interview.

The victory in the Finnish Cup is the fourth in the history of PSS for women. PSS is also the reigning champion of the F-League and will lead the league this season. PSS won EräVikiking and TPS Classic in the semi-finals of the Cup. Classic won the men’s Finnish Cup final on Saturday.