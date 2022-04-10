Salibandy | Classic’s tight defense is still too much for TPS; final place at your fingertips

Turku The ball club celebrated on Sunday in the men’s hockey and women’s floorball, but in the men’s F-League semifinals, it was in a tight spot.

Classic, which won five consecutive men’s Championship golds, claimed a 4–2 victory over the old capital and took the 3–1 series lead against TPS.

Classic’s top forwards Ville Lastikka and Eemeli Salin took the visitors two goals at the end of the opening round, and Eemeli Akola increased the Tampere management in the second tranche.

TPS: n Olli Laine succeeded in a 1-3 reduction at 44 minutes of play, but Sami Johansson acknowledged the hit at the beginning of the final ten.

TPS has only succeeded in the last two matches in scoring.

“An accurate and clinical game from us, one that needs to be played in the playoffs. Not terribly stupid mistakes, but safe and smart things to do, ”Johansson said in an interview with Ruudu.

Classic has a chance to secure their final spot on Tuesday.