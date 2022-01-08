Salibandy | Classic won the Finnish Floorball Men’s Cup – Mikko Leikkanen decided in overtime

Classic knocked out the SPV in the final in Turku.

From Tampere Classic has won the Finnish Floorball Men’s Cup.

Classic defeated SPV 5–4 in the final match played in Turku. The settlement of the match was seen in overtime when Mikko Leikkanen shot the ball in with force.

The final already seemed to go to SPV, but Classic Oskari Heikkilä finished the third installment of the tie in the closing minute.

Overtime in the first seconds of the SPV Jukka-Pekka Pelto-Arvo took five minutes to cool, and a moment later Leikkanen scored the winning goal.

The cup championship is the sixth in the history of the club for men. In the women’s Cup final, PSS and TPS will face on Sunday.