Salibandy | Classic suffered their fourth point loss of the season as the Steelers took the match to extra time

Alpo Laitila decided a two-point victory for Classic in overtime.

Floorball In the F-League men’s series, Classic continued the winning streak throughout the season by knocking out the Steelers extra time on Tuesday at a score of 8 to 7. The loss of one point was the fourth for the season for Classic.

Previously, Nokia’s KrP, SPV and OLS had deprived Classic of the point.

The Steelers put the Classic on tight as they led the match midway through goals 6-3 and after two sets I read 7-5.

Ten minutes before the end of the Classic Sami Johansson narrowed by force majeure. The clock had five minutes left when Jussi Piha smoothed the match.

Overtime in the second minute Alpo Laitila took the ball from the Steelers opening, drove to the goal and shot the ball into the lower left corner.

Classic had beaten the Steelers 17–3 in their home game.