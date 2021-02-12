Salibandy | Classic is on its way to a fierce performance in the F-League, a lossless Regular Season is only three matches away – Goalkeeper got winged help

Classic secured their sixth consecutive regular season win.

Tampere Classic is approaching a historic achievement in the floorball F league. The team has won all 23 matches of the season and is only three wins away from a completely lossless regular season.

In the floorball league founded in 1986, no team has been able to do that.

Classic, which has won the previous six F-League regulars, has lost one or two matches each year.

On Friday, Classic continued its winning streak, knocking down second-in-the-line Esport Oilers to a score of 10-7.

The Tampere team found decisive power on a broad front. Oskari Heikkilä banged the hat trick and Janne Lamminen and Konsta Tykkyläinen spent an evening of two goals. Oilersin Heikki Iiskola also hit twice.

The Oilers strikers achieved several superiority attacks during the match, but failed to take advantage of their places. Classic goalkeeper Lassi Toriseva repulsed the balls like a charm.

In the second in the installment, Toriseva also showed her ingenuity in a situation where she did not have to do combat duties. Oilersin Riku Holopainen rounded the attack at the end of the goal as Toriseva felt the frame suddenly swing his neck.

He immediately grabbed the pole and pulled the paint on himself. The Oilers attack was interrupted and the jury did not notice anything wrong with the situation.

“At least I don’t admit anything,” Toriseva grinned after the game.

“Those are those little gimmicks. When the goal comes to the neck, it happens so fast that it usually leaves a little after the game. It’s better to just pull the paint on himself to get the game across, ”he guides the young goalkeepers.

Toriseva also collected a pass from the match as he spun the ball upright Oskari Heikkilän to be finalized. The situation was loudly discussed in the Classic booth after the victory was decided.

“We talked about eating our wings. Before I fed that goal, the ball was left on that side. There were wings at that point, ”Toriseva pointed to her fleshy side.

“The wings go to that side, so if there is a shot in there, it will soften pretty well.”

The match seemed to be decided after 56 minutes, as Classic made the score 9 – 5. Jere Pulkkisen an unfortunate 2 + 2 minute penalty brought hope to the Oilers, but Classic fought steadily for the final moments.

Edit 21.20, added comments from Lassi Toriseva