Salibandy | Classic continues to make a loss in the men’s F-league – the pursuit of the Wild Vikings culminated too early

Classic, which has entered the series as a superior pre-favorite, has won all six of its matches so far.

Floorball men In the F-League, Erävikikingit rose nicely from the four-goal losing position to the levels against the series’ big favorites Classic. Unfortunately for the Helsinki team, the chase culminated far too early, and Classic, which received a wake-up call, escaped to a safe lead again during the final round.

The winning numbers were finally recorded for the people of Tampere from 10 to 7. The sharpest canines of the Classic were found, as expected, in the most dangerous number one field in the series: Nico Salo hit two goals and two assists, and number one on the F-League points exchange Eemeli Salin was one entry point weaker.

Thanks to the victory and the perfect balance so far, Classic leads the F-League by a point difference to Esport Oilers.

Batch of Vikings the ranking in the series is ninth with a loss. It has collected the same number of points from six matches.

The men’s F-League season continues on October 23rd. An international EFT tournament was planned for the upcoming days, but the event to be played in Switzerland had to be canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.