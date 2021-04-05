Salibandy | Classic broke the Oilers in the first final – Sami Johansson broke a staggering record

Classic has now won 16 matches in the tube against Oilers.

Tampere Classic beat Esport Oilers 9-1 and moved to 1-0 in the F-League finals.

Sami Johansson made a hat trick and at the same time broke the floorball league goal record. TPS: n Miko Kailiala scored 21 goals in the spring of 2017, and Johansson’s balance is now 24.

The final series is just beginning, so the reading will rise even higher in future matches.

The opening goal was for Johansson in the 100th playoffs of his career. The 27-year-old striker is only the third player in the history of the series to reach that milestone. Other names are species legends Mika Kohonen and Mikael Järvi.

At that, Johansson was noted down for a hat trick! In addition to goals, he struck three points on the board.

The Classic striker’s spring power points of 24 + 15 = 39 also entitle them to number one in F-league history. Kohonen’s 16-year-old record was broken in the final match of the semi-finals against Nokian KrP.

Also Johansson’s chain friend Eemeli Salin spent an effective evening at Tampere Arena. Salin cannoned the power points 2 + 2, and obtained a penalty shot, which Johansson shot into the net. The two-goal evening was also spent Mikko Leikkanen.

Oilers single shot Justus Kainulainen.

Classic have now won as many as 16 of their last matches against the Oilers.

As a hot nerve known as a player Rasmus Kainulainen confused Classic’s soup in the second installment by tackling Jussi Pihan ballless down. The yard held his chin, but Taklaus, despite his miserable timing, did not hit him in the head.

No punishment was sentenced for the situation. Kainula shouldered hard with the other players, and the grips began to show frustration as the game progressed.

For the Oilers, there were few positive things about the captain Jesperi Lindforsin game condition. The defender still played the bandage on his leg after his knee injury, but helped his team in a familiar big role.

F-league the bronze medals were grabbed by Nokia’s KrP, which put the Classic tight in the semi-finals. KrP won the TPS reading 3–5 in the bronze match. Nokia Joona Laakso and Mikko Rantala ended their season by two goals in the evening.

The next match of the final series will be played on Thursday in Espoo.