Salibandy | Classic and SPV will face floorball in the men’s cup final

On Saturday, the men’s final and women’s semi-finals will be played in the final event of the floorball Finnish Cup.

In Turku The final event of the Finnish Cup floorball game started on Friday in the men’s semi-finals. Classic from Tampere and SPV from Seigäjoki paved the way for Saturday’s cup final.

Classic knocked out TPS 4-1 in the early evening game. Ville Lastikka made two of Classic ‘s goals, and Eetu Sikkinen mixed Nico Salo finished once. TPS was in charge of the goal Mikko Hautaniemi.

Cupin the defending champion SPV did not give the division club O2-Jyväskylä opportunities, even though after the opening round the management of the SPV was only 3–2.

In the second round, the SPV escaped to a 6-2 lead and in the final round, it hit as many as six hits, winning the game 12-3. Jukka-Pekka Pelto-Arvo scored three goals for SPV.

Before the men’s final on Saturday, the women’s final place will be played. The matches PSS – EräVikikingit and Classic – TPS will be played in the semi-finals.