Salibandy | Aiming for full stands at the floorball World Championships, Independence Day forced program changes

The race arrangements are progressing at full capacity, but the alliance is also ready for sudden changes.

Sports superyear 2020 withered event-by-event as a narrow specialty as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world a year ago and still hasn’t relaxed its grip. One of the events on the transfer list was the floorball men’s world championships, which were postponed from December for a year.

The host of the competition, Finland, is in a lucky position in that the competitions were not canceled, as was the case with the European Athletics Championships, for example. The arrangements have progressed all the time, although the audience and the organizers have to wait for the event for an extra year. No one knows what it will be like in the end of the year in Finland or in the world.

“From our perspective, the situation looks more positive than a month ago. We will react to changes if necessary, ”says the event director of the World Championships Hanne Pirkola told STT on Tuesday.

Last year, Finland had to get used to a limited number of audiences at sporting events, but this year’s side has been played in front of empty stands. The competition organization is confident that in December the auditoriums of the Helsinki arena and ice rink will already be filled.

“We started ticket sales for the first time well before the corona. The final weekend was already selling really well by then, and the hall was over. Then came a clear stop, ”and we closed the ticket sales. Now it was restarted.

World Championships were not among the first to be included in the transfer list. In March last year, December still seemed a distant time, and the coronavirus was expected to recover quickly. It happened differently.

“For us, the situation looked just fine at the beginning of the coronavirus, but in the summer and towards the autumn, doubts arose. We finally got the information about the transfer in good time. ”

The transfer brought more preparation time for the race organization, but also costs.

“The biggest expense item is salaries. We have four employees who organize competitions full time. We have been involved all along. When the competitions were postponed, we have also done other work in the floorball association, ”Pirkola opened.

“The union has had a situation where there has been a shortage of people in some positions and we have done this work. The union has not had to recruit new employees to replace them. The economic collapse is not as big as it could have been. ”

Towards the end of the year there is no information on possible audience restrictions, mask escapes or safety intervals. In the worst case scenario, the race organization would have to cancel tickets already purchased and refund the money received if the matches were to be played in front of a limited number of audiences.

“We will specify in the autumn how to act,” Pirkola answered the question about possible special arrangements.

The match program had to be redesigned so that Finland would not have a game for Independence Day. The host country will start the tournament with a three-match tube from Friday to Sunday. The castle’s festivities fill Monday’s television offering.

“Finland’s first three matches will develop into an opening weekend package. This is one of the things we have come up with again in our event production. ”

Finland and Sweden are the biggest pre-favorites of the Games, but exceptional times may have shaped the power relations of many countries.

“It is hoped that the situation will improve elsewhere during the summer and autumn as well, and teams will be able to prepare for the World Cup. It is believed that at least there will be enough enthusiasm for both spectators and players when we finally get to a big sporting event. ”